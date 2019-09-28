Home › INA › PM meets high-education graduates and promises to respond to their demands

PM meets high-education graduates and promises to respond to their demands

2019/09/28 | 22:50



INA - BAGHDAD











PM Adel Abdul Mahdi recieved several High-Education graduates ans listened to their auggestions and demands.Abdul mahdi promised that there will be a sooner response to their demands."The state's duty is to provide jobs for the sons of the country as they have the right to. Our governmental program includes this and we are achieving a progress," added Abdul Mahdi.He added that the state is facing tremendous problems and the potentials is than the required "as we are looking for solutions to it and we feel comfortable for our honest promises to the people"The Higher-Education graduates expressed their thanks to the PM for hus follow uo to their problems and the promise to respond to their demands.























