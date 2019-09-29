Iraq-Switzerland FMs meet on sidelines of UNGA74

2019/09/29 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim met on Saturday with his Swiss counterpart Ignacio Cassis on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the interest of the two friendly peoples," al-Hakim said in a statement.Al-Hakim pointed out to the importance of coordination between the two countries on issues of common concern, calling on the Swiss companies to invest in Iraq because of the promising investment environment, especially after the Iraq has successfully defeated the ISIS terrorist group.The Minister expressed Iraq 's desire to achieve political consultation on regional and international issues on a number of issues in the Middle East region.
