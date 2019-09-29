Qatar lauds Kurdistan Region's progress, ready to develop relations: Ambassador

2019/09/29 | 08:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Qatari diplomat on Saturday praised progress in the Kurdistan Region, especially in the economic field, expressing his country's readiness to develop diplomatic and trade relations between the two sides.
After meeting with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, Qatari ambassador to Iraq Khalid Hamad al-Sulaiti said he had an “appreciation for the progress of the Kurdistan Region's development and economy.”
The Qatari ambassador told the PDH website that his country’s government had a sincere desire to “develop relations with the Kurdistan Region.”
In March, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi stated his country’s willingness to develop ties with Qatar as he met with a senior economic delegation from the Gulf state, which suggested a free trade deal with Baghdad.
Read More: Qatar seeks free trade deal with Iraq in meeting with PM
The meeting was held just days after a similar visit to Iraq by a Saudi Arabian delegation, comprised of various business interests and spearheaded by the kingdom’s commerce minister. In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, along with three other Arab states, severed ties with Qatar for its continued dealings with Iran and alleged support of terrorism.
“Iraq is a friend of all,” said Abdul Mahdi during his meeting with the Qatari delegation, led by Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.
“We will not go back to the policies of destructive wars and [polarization].”
After meeting with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, Qatari ambassador to Iraq Khalid Hamad al-Sulaiti said he had an “appreciation for the progress of the Kurdistan Region's development and economy.”
The Qatari ambassador told the PDH website that his country’s government had a sincere desire to “develop relations with the Kurdistan Region.”
In March, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi stated his country’s willingness to develop ties with Qatar as he met with a senior economic delegation from the Gulf state, which suggested a free trade deal with Baghdad.
Read More: Qatar seeks free trade deal with Iraq in meeting with PM
The meeting was held just days after a similar visit to Iraq by a Saudi Arabian delegation, comprised of various business interests and spearheaded by the kingdom’s commerce minister. In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, along with three other Arab states, severed ties with Qatar for its continued dealings with Iran and alleged support of terrorism.
“Iraq is a friend of all,” said Abdul Mahdi during his meeting with the Qatari delegation, led by Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.
“We will not go back to the policies of destructive wars and [polarization].”