Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election in Switzerland

2019/09/29 | 12:10



At least 60,000 people have marched in the Swiss capital, Bern,



to call for urgent action to stop climate change, just weeks before a federal



election in which the issue is topping voters' concerns.The crowd — by some estimates as many as 100,000 people — was



made up of mostly young protesters but also families, who attended the



demonstration as part of weeklong series of protests worldwide.It was one of



the biggest demonstrations in Switzerland in years.More than 80 organizations took part in the protest, demanding



an exit from coal, gas and oil — and that Swiss banks stop funding these



sectors.To highlight to urgent nature of climate protection, more than



150 churches rang their bells at 2:30 p.m. local time, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung



newspaper reported. Many of the churches left their clock towers at five



