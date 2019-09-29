عربي | كوردى


Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election in Switzerland

2019/09/29 | 12:10
At least 60,000 people have marched in the Swiss capital, Bern,

to call for urgent action to stop climate change, just weeks before a federal

election in which the issue is topping voters' concerns.The crowd — by some estimates as many as 100,000 people — was

made up of mostly young protesters but also families, who attended the

demonstration as part of weeklong series of protests worldwide.It was one of

the biggest demonstrations in Switzerland in years.More than 80 organizations took part in the protest, demanding

an exit from coal, gas and oil — and that Swiss banks stop funding these

sectors.To highlight to urgent nature of climate protection, more than

150 churches rang their bells at 2:30 p.m. local time, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung

newspaper reported. Many of the churches left their clock towers at five

minutes to 12 to show that humans are running out of time.
