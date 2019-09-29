Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election in Switzerland

2019/09/29 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At least 60,000 people have marched in the Swiss capital, Bern,
to call for urgent action to stop climate change, just weeks before a federal
election in which the issue is topping voters' concerns.The crowd — by some estimates as many as 100,000 people — was
made up of mostly young protesters but also families, who attended the
demonstration as part of weeklong series of protests worldwide.It was one of
the biggest demonstrations in Switzerland in years.More than 80 organizations took part in the protest, demanding
an exit from coal, gas and oil — and that Swiss banks stop funding these
sectors.To highlight to urgent nature of climate protection, more than
150 churches rang their bells at 2:30 p.m. local time, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung
newspaper reported. Many of the churches left their clock towers at five
minutes to 12 to show that humans are running out of time.
