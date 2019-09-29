Home › Iraq News › Syria demands withdrawal of all U.S., Turkish forces, warns of countermeasures

Syria demands withdrawal of all U.S., Turkish forces, warns of countermeasures

2019/09/29 | 12:15



UNITED NATIONS,— Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Saturday demanded an immediate withdrawal of all U.S. and Turkish troops from his country and warned that Syrian government forces had the right to take countermeasures if they refused.



The United States has around 1,000 troops in Syria tackling Islamic State militants. Turkey has also launched military incursions into Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northern Syria, targeting Kurdish YPG fighters.



“Any foreign forces operating in our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and must withdraw immediately,” al-Moualem said during an address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York.























“If they refuse, we have the right to take any and all countermeasures authorized under international law,” he said.



U.S. President Donald Trump last year ordered the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria – only to later be convinced to leave some forces behind to ensure that Islamic State militants cannot stage a comeback.



The U.S. intervention in Syria began with air strikes in September 2014 under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.



While Syria did not approve a U.S. presence there, the Obama administration justified the military action under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, which covers the individual or collective right of states to self-defense against armed attack.



“The United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria,” al-Moualem said, describing U.S. and Turkish efforts to create a “safe zone” inside Syria as a violation of the U.N. Charter.



Turkey plans to build homes to settle 1 million Syrian refugees in the zone.



The United States and Turkey have started joint land and air patrols along part of Syria’s border with Turkey, but Ankara remains angry with Washington’s support for the Kurdish YPG, which has been a key U.S. ally in fighting Islamic State in Syria.



A crackdown by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, and Islamic State militants used the chaos to seize territory in Syria and Iraq.



Assad’s forces have been backed by Russian air power and have been waging an offensive in the Idlib region in the country’s northwest, the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands after more than eight years of war.



Western states have accused Russian and Syrian forces of targeting civilians in northwest Syria, a charge they deny. They say they are targeting militants.



“We are determined to continue our war against terrorism in all its forms until rooting out the last remaining terrorist,” al-Moualem said.



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019. But in December 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



Turkish president Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to attack the Kurdish region in northern Syria.



Turkey has already carried out two cross-border incursions into Syrian Kurdistan, the latest of which saw Turkish troops and Ankara’s Syrian mercenary fighters seize the northwestern enclave of Afrin last year.



In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.



In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara mercenary fighters of ethnic cleansing, kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syria’s Foreign Minister addresses the 74th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2019. Photo: UN video.UNITED NATIONS,— Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Saturday demanded an immediate withdrawal of all U.S. and Turkish troops from his country and warned that Syrian government forces had the right to take countermeasures if they refused.The United States has around 1,000 troops in Syria tackling Islamic State militants. Turkey has also launched military incursions into Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northern Syria, targeting Kurdish YPG fighters.“Any foreign forces operating in our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and must withdraw immediately,” al-Moualem said during an address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York.“If they refuse, we have the right to take any and all countermeasures authorized under international law,” he said.U.S. President Donald Trump last year ordered the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria – only to later be convinced to leave some forces behind to ensure that Islamic State militants cannot stage a comeback.The U.S. intervention in Syria began with air strikes in September 2014 under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.While Syria did not approve a U.S. presence there, the Obama administration justified the military action under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, which covers the individual or collective right of states to self-defense against armed attack.“The United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria,” al-Moualem said, describing U.S. and Turkish efforts to create a “safe zone” inside Syria as a violation of the U.N. Charter.Turkey plans to build homes to settle 1 million Syrian refugees in the zone.The United States and Turkey have started joint land and air patrols along part of Syria’s border with Turkey, but Ankara remains angry with Washington’s support for the Kurdish YPG, which has been a key U.S. ally in fighting Islamic State in Syria.A crackdown by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, and Islamic State militants used the chaos to seize territory in Syria and Iraq.Assad’s forces have been backed by Russian air power and have been waging an offensive in the Idlib region in the country’s northwest, the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands after more than eight years of war.Western states have accused Russian and Syrian forces of targeting civilians in northwest Syria, a charge they deny. They say they are targeting militants.“We are determined to continue our war against terrorism in all its forms until rooting out the last remaining terrorist,” al-Moualem said.Washington has for years supported the Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019. But in December 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.Turkish president Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to attack the Kurdish region in northern Syria.Turkey has already carried out two cross-border incursions into Syrian Kurdistan, the latest of which saw Turkish troops and Ankara’s Syrian mercenary fighters seize the northwestern enclave of Afrin last year.In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara mercenary fighters of ethnic cleansing, kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | ReutersComments CommentsLoading...