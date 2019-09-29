Home › Baghdad Post › British PM says will not resign to avoid asking for Brexit delay

2019/09/29 | 13:20



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.



During an interview, Johnson said, “I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that.”



Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, despite parliament passing a law which would require him to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if lawmakers have not approved a deal. He has said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” that request a delay.











