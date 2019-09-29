Iraqi PM: Removal of counter-terrorism commander 'irreversible'

2019/09/29 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said on Sunday that his recent controversial decision to sack the deputy commander of the nation's elite counter-terrorism forces was “irreversible.”
Abdul Mahdi, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the removal of Lt. General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi from his post and officially referred him to the defense ministry to take another, yet unnamed position. The decision sparked national controversy amid heightened tensions in the region between the US and Iran.
Hundreds of civilians protested the move in Baghdad on Sunday, AFP reported. The agency quoted one Saadi supporter as saying that “foreign hands” were behind the decision, suggesting Iran-allied figures had influenced the change.
Saadi—a prominent general who is known for his role in the fight against the Islamic State during the battle to retake the city of Mosul—rejected the prime minister’s offer to transfer to another position, saying he preferred instead to retire.
The general described Abdul Mahdi's move as an “insult” when speaking to Kurdistan 24 on Saturday. Saadi has been an officer since the days of the former Iraqi regime. Following the collapse of the government in 2003, he was trained by US forces as part of newly-created counter-terrorism units.
The decommissioning of Saadi was met with disbelief by senior politicians, including former defense minister Khalid al-Obeidi and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. Both criticized the action.
“The decision… is irreversible,” Abdul Mahdi said in an interview with local media, adding that a military officer “does not choose his position.” The Prime minister also hinted that Saadi had been visiting embassies to lobby for himself and said such behavior was “unacceptable.”
He did not mention what mission offices Saadi may have gone to. “You cannot leave the military establishment to personal whims,” he added.
Since he took office nearly a year ago, balancing ties between Iran and the US has been a critical challenge for Abdul Mahdi and one he appears to be struggling with. Months earlier, he issued a decree that sought to bring Iran-backed paramilitaries known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) under the effective control of the national security apparatus, but this has yet to be meaningfully implemented.
Editing by John J. Catherine
