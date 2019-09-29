KDP leader, Greek diplomats discuss Erbil-Athens ties, political situation in Iraq

2019/09/29 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Kontovounesios and discussed the latest political developments in the region.
Kontovounesios was accompanied by the Consul-General of the Hellenic Republic to Erbil, Efthymios Costopoulos. The meeting took place in Erbil.
According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed a range of topics including bilateral Erbil-Athens ties, the political situation in Iraq, and the fight against the so-called Islamic State.
Barzani and Kontovounesios reviewed Erbil-Bagdad relations, which have seen progress recently amid ongoing disputes over oil production and the national budget.
Related Article: Baghdad-Erbil oil disputes 'solvable,' Iraqi oil minister says
The two sides also stressed the need to develop bilateral relations between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Greece and discussed the situation of the Kurdish community in Greece, according to Barzani’s office.
The Greek ambassador praised the role of the Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism, the statement added.
Kontovounesios was accompanied by the Consul-General of the Hellenic Republic to Erbil, Efthymios Costopoulos. The meeting took place in Erbil.
According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed a range of topics including bilateral Erbil-Athens ties, the political situation in Iraq, and the fight against the so-called Islamic State.
Barzani and Kontovounesios reviewed Erbil-Bagdad relations, which have seen progress recently amid ongoing disputes over oil production and the national budget.
Related Article: Baghdad-Erbil oil disputes 'solvable,' Iraqi oil minister says
The two sides also stressed the need to develop bilateral relations between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Greece and discussed the situation of the Kurdish community in Greece, according to Barzani’s office.
The Greek ambassador praised the role of the Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism, the statement added.