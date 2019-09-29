Iran Receives 30% More Iraqi Tourists in Border FTZ

2019/09/29 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- Some 700,000 Iraqi tourists have visited Arvand Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) in Iran’s Southwestern province of Khuzestan in the past 6 months (March 21- September 22), which shows a 30% increase in comparison with figures from the corresponding period in the last year.Deputy Head of the AFTZ for Social and Tourism Affairs Qodratollah Tamimian said on Saturday that Iraqi nationals traveling to the Arvand Free Zone contribute to promotion of tourism, markets, businesses and indirect exports.
He added that marketers and guilds have played an influential role in this growth, which should try to maintain market satisfaction for the citizens of the region.
"The tourism industry has an important role in the region's economy, as it is a clean industry with a significant impact on employment," said the deputy director of Arvand Free Zone.
Arvand Free Zone with an area of 37,400 hectares is at the confluence of the Karun and the Arvand rivers.
The Zone is located at a height of three meters above sea level and in proximity to Iraq and in the Northwest of Persian Gulf.
He said that in line with developing cultural cooperation, joint cultural events will be held in Arvand and Iraq's Basra.
Tamimian said during the last visit to Basra, the primary agreement have been followed up by Basra local officials and Iran consul general in Basra on holding art, cultural and sports programs.
Both sides also discussed presenting health tourism services in Basra, Abadan and Khorramshahr, he noted.
On Friday, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran’s Western province of Kermanshah Omid Qaderi announced that more than 80,000 Iraqi tourists entered Iran through Khosravi border crossing, which has recently resumed its activity, registering a remarkable growth in the tourism industry.
He congratulated World Tourism Day (September 27) and said in the first six months of the current local calendar year (on March 21), about some 500,000 tourists (Iranian and foreign) visited Kermanshah's tourist attractions such as Bistoon, Taaqe Bostan, Anahita Temple, Moaven Ol Molk Tekyeh and Biglarbeigi Tekyeh historical monuments.
He added that more than 80,000 Iraqi tourists entered Iran through Khosravi border gate which was recently re-opened.
The opening of Khosravi border crossing was aimed at facilitating commute of domestic and foreign tourists.
