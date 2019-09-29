Kurdish football club Dalkurd scores dramatic late winner to keep promotion hopes alive

2019/09/29 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-affiliated football club Dalkurd FF scored late to secure a 3-2 win against opponents Trelleborgs FF in Sweden’s Superettan league on Sunday.
The win was a vital one as Dalkurd continues its push for promotion back into Sweden’s first-tier league, the Allsvenskan.
Trelleborgs took a 1-0 lead through Salif Camara Jonsson who scored in the 31st, but Dalkurd responded moments later when Ahmed Awad equalized on the stroke of half-time.
The Kurdish club kept pushing forward in the second half, determined to find the winning goal and eventually did so through Besard Sabovic’s 60th-minute strike.
However, Trelleborgs’ Dennis Antwi brought the scores back level when he struck in the 83rd. Dalkurd, ultimately, had the last say in the match and scored a late winner through Dillan Ismail in the 88th.
The club is now five points away from a promotion play-off spot.
Dalkurd’s (13-3-10) next league game is against IK Frej Taeby (6-7-12) on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Erbil time.
Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.
The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.
Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.
After a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).
