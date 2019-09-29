عربي | كوردى


Iraq’s al-Maliki meets Iran’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs
2019/09/29 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Head of State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday,

held a meeting, in his office, with Iranian Foreign Minister's Special

Assistant for Political Affairs, Hussein Jabri Ansari.



The meeting was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

Iraj.During the meeting, al-Maliki called for enhancing

cooperation between Iraq and Iran and their neighboring countries in order to

restore stability in the Middle East region.



On the other hand, the senior Iranian official stressed his

country's unwillingness to turn Iraq as a battleground for Iran wars against other

countries.They also discussed the most recent developments in the political

and security arenas.



 They also discussed

the future of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

