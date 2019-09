Iraq’s al-Maliki meets Iran’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs

2019/09/29 | 18:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Head of State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday,held a meeting, in his office, with Iranian Foreign Minister's SpecialAssistant for Political Affairs, Hussein Jabri Ansari.The meeting was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to IraqIraj.During the meeting, al-Maliki called for enhancingcooperation between Iraq and Iran and their neighboring countries in order torestore stability in the Middle East region.On the other hand, the senior Iranian official stressed hiscountry's unwillingness to turn Iraq as a battleground for Iran wars against othercountries.They also discussed the most recent developments in the politicaland security arenas.They also discussedthe future of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.