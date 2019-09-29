Iraq’s al-Maliki meets Iran’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs

2019/09/29 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Head of State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday,
held a meeting, in his office, with Iranian Foreign Minister's Special
Assistant for Political Affairs, Hussein Jabri Ansari.
The meeting was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Iraq
Iraj.During the meeting, al-Maliki called for enhancing
cooperation between Iraq and Iran and their neighboring countries in order to
restore stability in the Middle East region.
On the other hand, the senior Iranian official stressed his
country's unwillingness to turn Iraq as a battleground for Iran wars against other
countries.They also discussed the most recent developments in the political
and security arenas.
They also discussed
the future of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.
