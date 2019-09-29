Home › kurdistan 24 › Chinese diplomat meets Kurdistan Region PM, says Beijing wants to increase investment in Kurdistan

Chinese diplomat meets Kurdistan Region PM, says Beijing wants to increase investment in Kurdistan

2019/09/29 | 19:10



During the meeting in Erbil, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the People’s Republic of China as the Chinese Consul General underlined “the great interest” with which his country views the Kurdish region, a statement from Barzani’s office read.



Ruchi also told Barzani that China had urged its companies “to invest in the region in various fields,” it said.



“The Chinese Consul General confirmed that Beijing University will open a Kurdish language department and that a Chinese language department will be opened at Salahuddin University,” the statement added.



