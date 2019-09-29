Home › INA › Military Intelligence raids two caches and finds weapons and devices belong to Daesh north of Babylon

Military Intelligence raids two caches and finds weapons and devices belong to Daesh north of Babylon

2019/09/29 | 21:15



Baghdad - INA







The military intelligence detachments of the Central Euphrates Command announced that they had found 23 mortar rounds and various weapons during raids on two caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in Jurf Al-Naser area north of Babylon.







The Intelligence Directorate said in a statement received that its detachments, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 3rd Battalion, 1st Brigade of the 19th Brigade, based on accurate intelligence, managed to reach two caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in the area of ​​Jurf al - Nasr north of Babylon.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe military intelligence detachments of the Central Euphrates Command announced that they had found 23 mortar rounds and various weapons during raids on two caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in Jurf Al-Naser area north of Babylon.The Intelligence Directorate said in a statement received that its detachments, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 3rd Battalion, 1st Brigade of the 19th Brigade, based on accurate intelligence, managed to reach two caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in the area of ​​Jurf al - Nasr north of Babylon.