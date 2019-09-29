Home › INA › The opening of the women's handball tournament in Kirkuk

The opening of the women's handball tournament in Kirkuk

2019/09/29 | 21:15



BAGHDAD - INA







The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that competitions women's handball championship kicked off in Kirkuk with the participation of 11 teams, where the first day witnessed the establishment of the first four games brought together the teams of Diyala and Karbala and ended with the victory of Diyala (25-3).







As for the second game, Nineveh team managed to beat Sadr City team (14-5), then met with Kirkuk and Wasit teams and the meeting ended in favor of Kirkuk (27-2), and in the last match managed to Rusafa team to beat Anbar team result (21-3).























