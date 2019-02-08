2019/02/08 | 10:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hillel Frisch
The photos – and even more so the videos – of Hamas’s 31st
anniversary commemoration in Katiba Square in Gaza evoke vivid impressions of a
vibrant, extremely popular movement after 11 years of rule over the Gaza Strip.No doubt, the event was impressive, not least because the
Israeli Air Force knocked out al-Aqsa’s broadcasting site in November during
the largest flare up to date since the 2014 campaign. Hamas proved that it
could broadcast live despite the site’s destruction, just as the event itself
showed no small measure of organizational efficiency.Women and men were separated by a cordon of Hamas officials
in military dress and yellow vests. Green flags were plentiful and the deep
podium was impressively adorned. The speeches and the skits – one of which
featured an Israeli soldier cowering under his guards – were well-orchestrated.
In short, the event proceeded like clockwork, even Swiss, in its precision.Yet, the event teaches very little about the popularity of
Hamas as events in Tahrir Square in Cairo reminded us. The massive crowds that
assembled there before and during former Egyptian President Muhammad Morsi’s
reign seemed to reflect the popular will and demonstrate that the demonstrators
had won hands down against the Egyptian military and the “deep” state
supporting it – the legal, economic and clerical bureaucracies that have run Egypt
since 1952. The decisive military comeback reflected by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s
assumption of the presidency and the imprisonment of Morsi demonstrated the
dangers of drawing political conclusions from crowds in leading squares. The problem largely boils down to simple arithmetic. The
dimensions of Tahrir Square could only hold a maximum of 350,000 people (I
calculated this with the help of Google maps). Even with overflowing nearby
streets, the crowd never exceeded half-a-million demonstrators – approximately
1% of the adult population of Egypt. In retrospect, most of the 99% who didn’t
demonstrate, over the long term, failed to support “the revolution.” The proof
is that during the showdown, the Muslim Brotherhood could not mobilize large
numbers to oppose the military counter-revolution.The same can be said regarding Hamas.To begin with, Hamas refrained from holding its
commemoration in Gaza’s largest square – the Square of the Unknown Soldier –
choosing instead the smaller “Sahat al-Katiba al-Khudara” near the Islamic
University, a Hamas stronghold, with 21,000 square meters, compared to over
60,000 sqm for the former.Specialists in traffic flow – usually engineers by training
– point to a two-person-by-square-meter measure as the high end threshold of
crowd safety. A density exceeding that can only be achieved by professional
troops in military formation. Now, compare these pictures with the photos of the event.
Clearly, the number of those participating in the commemoration event could not
have exceeded 42,000 – less than 3% of Gaza’s adult population. (Note also the
deep podium that reduces the number of square meters left for the demonstrators
considerably).The number attending also explains why Hamas chose the
smaller square. The shadow (and real) Hamas government has on its payroll
51,000 military and civilian employees, many of whom are beneficiaries of the
$30 million in cash from Qatar distributed in Gaza. They were bound to show up
having not been paid (half) of their salaries since May (40% on the payroll)
and June of last year for the remainder, according to official announcements.
Hamas has not paid full salaries since early 2014, after Sisi closed down most
of the smuggling tunnels.Rest assured that these employees returned part of the money
they received to Hamas to organize the event. These employees, as reluctant as
they might have been to part with precious cash, no doubt realized that Qatar
provided these funds because of Hamas’s feud with the Palestinian Authority, as
part of the feud closer to home between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar, rather than on humanitarian grounds. There are far needier
Gazans than Hamas employees. The crucial question is whether the organization will
privilege meeting the needs of its bureaucracy, and thus be allowed to be
“tamed” to keep the peace, or stick to the path of aggression it renewed in
April 2018, with the March of Return processions. The answer lies probably in the middle with Qatar – which
wants a tamer, but independent Hamas – and Iran, which wants bloodshed on
Israel’s southern front. The problem is that Hamas needs the financial aid of
both.
