The popularity of Hamas

2019/02/08 | 10:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hillel FrischThe photos – and even more so the videos – of Hamas’s 31stanniversary commemoration in Katiba Square in Gaza evoke vivid impressions of avibrant, extremely popular movement after 11 years of rule over the Gaza Strip.No doubt, the event was impressive, not least because theIsraeli Air Force knocked out al-Aqsa’s broadcasting site in November duringthe largest flare up to date since the 2014 campaign. Hamas proved that itcould broadcast live despite the site’s destruction, just as the event itselfshowed no small measure of organizational efficiency.Women and men were separated by a cordon of Hamas officialsin military dress and yellow vests. Green flags were plentiful and the deeppodium was impressively adorned. The speeches and the skits – one of whichfeatured an Israeli soldier cowering under his guards – were well-orchestrated.In short, the event proceeded like clockwork, even Swiss, in its precision.Yet, the event teaches very little about the popularity ofHamas as events in Tahrir Square in Cairo reminded us. The massive crowds thatassembled there before and during former Egyptian President Muhammad Morsi’sreign seemed to reflect the popular will and demonstrate that the demonstratorshad won hands down against the Egyptian military and the “deep” statesupporting it – the legal, economic and clerical bureaucracies that have run Egyptsince 1952. The decisive military comeback reflected by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’sassumption of the presidency and the imprisonment of Morsi demonstrated thedangers of drawing political conclusions from crowds in leading squares. The problem largely boils down to simple arithmetic. Thedimensions of Tahrir Square could only hold a maximum of 350,000 people (Icalculated this with the help of Google maps). Even with overflowing nearbystreets, the crowd never exceeded half-a-million demonstrators – approximately1% of the adult population of Egypt. In retrospect, most of the 99% who didn’tdemonstrate, over the long term, failed to support “the revolution.” The proofis that during the showdown, the Muslim Brotherhood could not mobilize largenumbers to oppose the military counter-revolution.The same can be said regarding Hamas.To begin with, Hamas refrained from holding itscommemoration in Gaza’s largest square – the Square of the Unknown Soldier –choosing instead the smaller “Sahat al-Katiba al-Khudara” near the IslamicUniversity, a Hamas stronghold, with 21,000 square meters, compared to over60,000 sqm for the former.Specialists in traffic flow – usually engineers by training– point to a two-person-by-square-meter measure as the high end threshold ofcrowd safety. A density exceeding that can only be achieved by professionaltroops in military formation. Now, compare these pictures with the photos of the event.Clearly, the number of those participating in the commemoration event could nothave exceeded 42,000 – less than 3% of Gaza’s adult population. (Note also thedeep podium that reduces the number of square meters left for the demonstratorsconsiderably).The number attending also explains why Hamas chose thesmaller square. The shadow (and real) Hamas government has on its payroll51,000 military and civilian employees, many of whom are beneficiaries of the$30 million in cash from Qatar distributed in Gaza. They were bound to show uphaving not been paid (half) of their salaries since May (40% on the payroll)and June of last year for the remainder, according to official announcements.Hamas has not paid full salaries since early 2014, after Sisi closed down mostof the smuggling tunnels.Rest assured that these employees returned part of the moneythey received to Hamas to organize the event. These employees, as reluctant asthey might have been to part with precious cash, no doubt realized that Qatarprovided these funds because of Hamas’s feud with the Palestinian Authority, aspart of the feud closer to home between Saudi Arabia and the United ArabEmirates and Qatar, rather than on humanitarian grounds. There are far needierGazans than Hamas employees. The crucial question is whether the organization willprivilege meeting the needs of its bureaucracy, and thus be allowed to be“tamed” to keep the peace, or stick to the path of aggression it renewed inApril 2018, with the March of Return processions. The answer lies probably in the middle with Qatar – whichwants a tamer, but independent Hamas – and Iran, which wants bloodshed onIsrael’s southern front. The problem is that Hamas needs the financial aid ofboth.