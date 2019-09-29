Home › kurdistan 24 › Father of Alan Kurdi wants to join rescue ship named after son

Father of Alan Kurdi wants to join rescue ship named after son

2019/09/29



On Feb. 10, 2019, a German migrant rescue ship was renamed after the 3-year-old.



Abdullah told Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Sunday that he wants to join the ship’s crew operated by German charity Sea-Eye.



“As soon as my son [is] born, I will go on the ship to save migrants,” Abdullah, who has since remarried, told the Italian newspaper. “I want to give them the help that I did not get.”



A spokesperson for Sea-Eye confirmed that the charity had spoken to Abdullah about joining the mission, Deutsche Welle reported.



“We have built a strong and emotional bond with the family,” spokesperson Gorden Isler stated. “If we succeed in fulfilling all organizational requirements, then we would be happy that Abdullah accompanies the ship.”



“He will then be part of the crew and also take over tasks,” Isler added.



The ship, named “Alan Kurdi,” is currently docked at a port in Spain. The charity does not have sufficient funds for further rescue missions, but hopes to resume by Oct. 12, Deutsche Welle said.



Sea-Eye has saved over 14,000 people from drowning in the Mediterranean in more than 60 missions since it began operating in 2016.



