Halbousi: Political stability is key to provision of services, reconstruction

2019/09/29 | 22:05







This came during his field visit to the province of Diyala. "Halbousi held an extensive meeting with the President and members of the provincial council and the governor and heads of service departments. He listened to an extensive presentation on service projects in the province and its percentages and completion rates in various sectors, including housing, health, and education," the media office revealed.







Halbousi urged "the need for the federal government to provide the necessary allocations to local governments; to be able to perform its duties.







He stressed the need to develop the municipal and health services; being an essential cornerstone for the service of citizens.







He said: "The House of Representatives will continue to facilitate the process of completing federal projects of the ministries, in particular, these include external roads and weight measurement platforms that have put a strain on road safety and accidents resulting in the deaths of hundreds of citizens."







The parliament speaker added: "Diyala province is one of the cities that confronted terrorist organizations, and that its stability is the stability of Baghdad and all Iraqi cities; being one of the important border cities." He pointed out to the need to combine all efforts for reconstruction in the districts and districts and reed ".







The cost of reconstruction in Iraq is 88 billion dollars, for provinces that need services and infrastructure.







From time to time, Iraq reviews the investment opportunities available in the reconstruction projects. The main target sectors of the reconstruction projects are general contracting companies, housing companies and manufacturers of building materials.



