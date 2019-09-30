Hakim: Saadi`s removal sends false message about state administration

2019/09/30 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, criticized the decision to remove Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, commander of the counter-terrorism forces.
Al-Hakim said in a tweet through his Twitter account: ''We have the right to be surprised by the decision to freeze General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, who was defeating the ISIS terrorist until he was at the forefront of liberating it from the desecration of the dark.''
"This sends a false message about the administration of the state in general and the security file in particular," he said.
He explained that such a measure when it is an alternative to reward and appreciation, it sends a false message not only about the mechanisms of managing the security file but about the administration of the state in general.
The head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, criticized the decision to remove Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, commander of the counter-terrorism forces.
Al-Hakim said in a tweet through his Twitter account: ''We have the right to be surprised by the decision to freeze General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, who was defeating the ISIS terrorist until he was at the forefront of liberating it from the desecration of the dark.''
"This sends a false message about the administration of the state in general and the security file in particular," he said.
He explained that such a measure when it is an alternative to reward and appreciation, it sends a false message not only about the mechanisms of managing the security file but about the administration of the state in general.