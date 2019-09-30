Army destroys 6 ISIS guesthouses in Mosul, Diyala

2019/09/30 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
Security forces on Monday destroyed six ISIS-affiliated guesthouses in Diyala and
Mosul cities, in addition to exploding seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
In
a press statement, of which, The Baghdad Post received a copy, the Iraqi Ministry
of Defense said that a number of infantry troops found three guesthouses at Tel
Hilala in Sarkaran district of Debs area in Mosul.
The
statement added that the security forces found 100 kg of ammonia nitrate used
in the manufacture of explosive devices and other explosive materials.
The
command of Diyala Operations also managed to detonate 2 explosive devices and
find other three guesthouses that were destroyed by the army air force during a
search operation in the villages of Albu Khayal, al-Majra, Albu Awad and the
village of Salman al-Ahmad and al-Mita crossing, pointing out that the Anbar
operations command found seven IEDs in the Albu Khamis area that were detonated.The
terrorists are controlling roads from Baghdad to Kirkuk and Mosul. The areas of
Hamrin Mountains and rural villages have become a hot spot of new ISIS
operations.
Some
reports indicate ISIS controls 75 villages and that the ISF have sought to
purge up to 175 villages.
