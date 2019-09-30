عربي | كوردى


Army destroys 6 ISIS guesthouses in Mosul, Diyala

2019/09/30 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi

Security forces on Monday destroyed six ISIS-affiliated guesthouses in Diyala and

Mosul cities, in addition to exploding seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In

a press statement, of which, The Baghdad Post received a copy, the Iraqi Ministry

of Defense said that a number of infantry troops found three guesthouses at Tel

Hilala in Sarkaran district of Debs area in Mosul.

The

statement added that the security forces found 100 kg of ammonia nitrate used

in the manufacture of explosive devices and other explosive materials.

The

command of Diyala Operations also managed to detonate 2 explosive devices and

find other three guesthouses that were destroyed by the army air force during a

search operation in the villages of Albu Khayal, al-Majra, Albu Awad and the

village of Salman al-Ahmad and al-Mita crossing, pointing out that the Anbar

operations command found seven IEDs in the Albu Khamis area that were detonated.The

terrorists are controlling roads from Baghdad to Kirkuk and Mosul. The areas of

Hamrin Mountains and rural villages have become a hot spot of new ISIS

operations.

Some

reports indicate ISIS controls 75 villages and that the ISF have sought to

purge up to 175 villages.     





