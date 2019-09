Army destroys 6 ISIS guesthouses in Mosul, Diyala

2019/09/30 | 02:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiSecurity forces on Monday destroyed six ISIS-affiliated guesthouses in Diyala andMosul cities, in addition to exploding seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs).Ina press statement, of which, The Baghdad Post received a copy, the Iraqi Ministryof Defense said that a number of infantry troops found three guesthouses at TelHilala in Sarkaran district of Debs area in Mosul.Thestatement added that the security forces found 100 kg of ammonia nitrate usedin the manufacture of explosive devices and other explosive materials.Thecommand of Diyala Operations also managed to detonate 2 explosive devices andfind other three guesthouses that were destroyed by the army air force during asearch operation in the villages of Albu Khayal, al-Majra, Albu Awad and thevillage of Salman al-Ahmad and al-Mita crossing, pointing out that the Anbaroperations command found seven IEDs in the Albu Khamis area that were detonated.Theterrorists are controlling roads from Baghdad to Kirkuk and Mosul. The areas ofHamrin Mountains and rural villages have become a hot spot of new ISISoperations.Somereports indicate ISIS controls 75 villages and that the ISF have sought topurge up to 175 villages.