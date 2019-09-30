Transparency in Iraqi Upstream Petroleum Sector

2019/09/30 | 07:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.
Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Transparency in the Arab Countries’ Upstream Petroleum Sector- Iraq as case study*
While upstream petroleum sector is either dominant or has significant importance in many Arab economies of MENA region, the transparency of the sector is alarmingly lacking; this is manifested by their “formal” association with Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), which is extremely limited and their Resource Governance Index (RGI) and Corruption Perception Index (CPI) that are too poor.
This presentation comprises three parts;
The first part addresses, briefly, the essence of transparency and what it entails:
Full disclosure & availability of and accessibility to related Data & Information;
Openness, answerability, accountability;
Multiplicity of involved, reporting or concerned entities;
Objective, Independent & Verifiable Indicators;
Transparency is not rhetorical claim; it is evidence-based;
Reconciliation of data: Materiality, Identifiably, Measurability;
Constitutional Premises (ownership) Right and Rights Based Development- RBD
Also, this part provides a selection of most known international entities specialized in the matter; these are EITI, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Transparency International (TI), Publish What You Pay (PWYP) and the Fund for Peace. Each of these entities has its distinct methodology, working procedures and publications. In addition to them, this part refers to the IMF’ Fiscal Transparency Code.
The second part exhibits charts on the standing of the Arab countries based on the latest available data and information from three international entities: EITI, NRGI-RGI and TI-CPI.
As on September 2019 only Mauritania has “meaningful progress” standing with EITI; Iraq was “suspended” since October 2017 due to “inadequate progress” and Yamen was “suspended” on February 2015 due to “political instability”, then in October 2017, Yemen was “delisted” and, thus, could be invited to reapply to the EITI once conditions were again favourable for implementation.
Obviously, the above manifests extremely poor standing (in number of countries and their status) with EITI.
The NRGI’ RGI measures the quality of resource governance in countries that together produce 82 percent of the world’s oil, 78 percent of its gas and a significant proportion of minerals, including 72 percent of all copper. RGI is the product of 89 country assessments (eight countries were assessed in two sectors), compiled by 150 researchers, using almost 10,000 supporting documents to answer 149 questions.
NRGI’s RGI for 2017 (oil and gas only) covers 89 countries and provides their “Score” on a scale of 100 and “Rank” of 89. RGI 2017 classifies the standing of countries according to their scores into: Good (>74); Satisfactory (60:74); Weak (45:59); Poor (30:44) and Failing (
