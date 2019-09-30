PM Abdul-Mahdi to visit Iran soon: Reports

2019/09/30 | 11:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Prime Minister is scheduled to pay a visit to neighboring Iran soon, news reports said on Sunday.
According to the reports, PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi will have meetings with senior Iranian officials in hopes for easing the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh, in the wake of the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, for which Iran was blamed by the country and the US as well.
No further details regarding the visit’s timeline were mentioned.Last week, Abdul-Mahdi visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and tackled the regional tensions with them.
Iraq, which always attempted to stay neutral, has been in efforts to help the two sides resolve their disputes.
