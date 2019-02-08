عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Austin Tice will not ‘die in the darkness’
2019/02/08 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











Makram Rabah







The peaceful protests that started in 2011 to topple the

regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and the violent conflict that ensued

left Syria completely destroyed with over half a million killed, 12 million

displaced and 75,000 people gone missing or forcibly disappeared.Regrettably, most of these victims will remain anonymous at

least to the outside world, whose short attention span and lack of support for

the legitimate demands of the Syrian people allowed Assad to kill with

impunity.Yet, some of those killed or abducted in Syria have left

traces of their names and faces as a reminder that the end to the war in Syria,

contrary to what Assad and his Iranian allies may be peddling, can only come

when justice is served and the fate of the missing is fully revealed. Such is

the case of Austin Tice, a freelance American journalist who has worked for the

Washington Post and other media outlets, who was abducted in Syria in August of

2012 in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus.I never met Austin, although we both studied at Georgetown

University. I have followed the case of this brave young journalist who felt it

was his duty to report to the wider world what was happening in Syria.

According to his parents, Marc and Debra, whom I had met twice during their

recurrent visits to Beirut to champion their son’s cause, Austin (a former

Marine Infantry Officer and a model student) felt it was imperative to suspend

his law school education and make the perilous trip to Syria, where he was

embedded with the rebels fighting the Assad regime and his Iranian patrons.Tice’s brave decision might be very hard to grasp by many

who cannot relate to why Austin — a poster child of American values with a

bright future ahead —would leave his easy life behind to sleep in the trenches

and the bombed shelters of Daraya, skirting death and injury. While Tice’s

abductors technically remain anonymous, none who is familiar with the Syrian

regime's tactics would think twice about who the perpetrators are. Such a crime

clearly bares the marks of the Assad regime and its henchmen.Shortly after Tice went missing, a video surfaced showing

him in a rocky mountainous area, being dragged by an execution squad of masked

men wearing pristine Afghani style apparel and chanting ‘Allah Akbar’ (God is

Great). This theatrically staged recording simply underscores one of the

essential talking points of the Assad regime, that Syria is the target of an

international conspiracy that uses Islamic terrorist factions bent on

destroying his so-called secular, liberal regime.Over the years, the Assad regime has honed its skills in

manipulating the West by presenting itself as the only barrier preventing

anti-western religious fanatics from assuming power. Austin Tice is certainly

not a captive of an Islamist opposition group, nor was he apprehended by one.

The vicinity where his taxi was intercepted was under the control of the regime

forces and their various security agencies. These forces have had a celebrated

past in keeping people captive and to be used as bargaining chips when the time

is ripe to cash them in.The entirety of Daraya, the site of Tice’s abduction, has

been reclaimed by Assad’s forces and thus the Syrian regime can no longer avoid

either releasing Tice or fully disclosing his fate.Naturally one would ask why the Assad regime has been

apprehensive about divulging the fact that Tice is in its possession and is not

allowing unofficial back channels to negotiate his release. Assad believes that

the US government will not hold him accountable for these crimes and thus it is

permissible to play the waiting game, until Tice can be used as a card for

Syria reentry into the international community.Just like the Syrian people he came to support, Tice is not

merely a victim of Assad’s cunning, but also of Obama’s disappearing red lines.

Assad’s crimes have been allowed to continue partly because the media has

allowed for the abduction of Tice, and the regime's gassing and bombing of

innocent civilians in many of the Syria's towns and villages, to become

unworthy of their coverage.Sadly, the Washington Post, whose motto “Democracy Dies in

Darkness” has allowed its fixation with Trump and his populism to distract from

its duty to help bring Tice home. A mission that can only be fulfilled when

Assad and his Iranian patrons are prohibited from spinning the news and using

the media to peddle that the region is better off with them around.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW