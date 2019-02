Austin Tice will not ‘die in the darkness’

2019/02/08 | 11:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Makram RabahThe peaceful protests that started in 2011 to topple theregime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and the violent conflict that ensuedleft Syria completely destroyed with over half a million killed, 12 milliondisplaced and 75,000 people gone missing or forcibly disappeared.Regrettably, most of these victims will remain anonymous atleast to the outside world, whose short attention span and lack of support forthe legitimate demands of the Syrian people allowed Assad to kill withimpunity.Yet, some of those killed or abducted in Syria have lefttraces of their names and faces as a reminder that the end to the war in Syria,contrary to what Assad and his Iranian allies may be peddling, can only comewhen justice is served and the fate of the missing is fully revealed. Such isthe case of Austin Tice, a freelance American journalist who has worked for theWashington Post and other media outlets, who was abducted in Syria in August of2012 in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus.I never met Austin, although we both studied at GeorgetownUniversity. I have followed the case of this brave young journalist who felt itwas his duty to report to the wider world what was happening in Syria.According to his parents, Marc and Debra, whom I had met twice during theirrecurrent visits to Beirut to champion their son’s cause, Austin (a formerMarine Infantry Officer and a model student) felt it was imperative to suspendhis law school education and make the perilous trip to Syria, where he wasembedded with the rebels fighting the Assad regime and his Iranian patrons.Tice’s brave decision might be very hard to grasp by manywho cannot relate to why Austin — a poster child of American values with abright future ahead —would leave his easy life behind to sleep in the trenchesand the bombed shelters of Daraya, skirting death and injury. While Tice’sabductors technically remain anonymous, none who is familiar with the Syrianregime's tactics would think twice about who the perpetrators are. Such a crimeclearly bares the marks of the Assad regime and its henchmen.Shortly after Tice went missing, a video surfaced showinghim in a rocky mountainous area, being dragged by an execution squad of maskedmen wearing pristine Afghani style apparel and chanting ‘Allah Akbar’ (God isGreat). This theatrically staged recording simply underscores one of theessential talking points of the Assad regime, that Syria is the target of aninternational conspiracy that uses Islamic terrorist factions bent ondestroying his so-called secular, liberal regime.Over the years, the Assad regime has honed its skills inmanipulating the West by presenting itself as the only barrier preventinganti-western religious fanatics from assuming power. Austin Tice is certainlynot a captive of an Islamist opposition group, nor was he apprehended by one.The vicinity where his taxi was intercepted was under the control of the regimeforces and their various security agencies. These forces have had a celebratedpast in keeping people captive and to be used as bargaining chips when the timeis ripe to cash them in.The entirety of Daraya, the site of Tice’s abduction, hasbeen reclaimed by Assad’s forces and thus the Syrian regime can no longer avoideither releasing Tice or fully disclosing his fate.Naturally one would ask why the Assad regime has beenapprehensive about divulging the fact that Tice is in its possession and is notallowing unofficial back channels to negotiate his release. Assad believes thatthe US government will not hold him accountable for these crimes and thus it ispermissible to play the waiting game, until Tice can be used as a card forSyria reentry into the international community.Just like the Syrian people he came to support, Tice is notmerely a victim of Assad’s cunning, but also of Obama’s disappearing red lines.Assad’s crimes have been allowed to continue partly because the media hasallowed for the abduction of Tice, and the regime's gassing and bombing ofinnocent civilians in many of the Syria's towns and villages, to becomeunworthy of their coverage.Sadly, the Washington Post, whose motto “Democracy Dies inDarkness” has allowed its fixation with Trump and his populism to distract fromits duty to help bring Tice home. A mission that can only be fulfilled whenAssad and his Iranian patrons are prohibited from spinning the news and usingthe media to peddle that the region is better off with them around.