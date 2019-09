ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

2019/09/30 | 11:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiInterior Ministry Spokesperson Saad Maan said on Monday that an ISIS terrorist wasarrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul.Ina statement, of which, the Baghdad Post, received a copy, he added that themilitant was arrested in the district of Ma'moun during an operation by NinevehPolice Command based on intelligence information.Hewas a member of the group's so-called Jund Diwan, Maan added.TheISIS was declared fully defeated in Iraq in late 2017, while the group'ssleeper cells have so far continued to pose a threat to the security forces andcivilians in the country.