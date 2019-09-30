ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

2019/09/30 | 11:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
Interior Ministry Spokesperson Saad Maan said on Monday that an ISIS terrorist was
arrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul.
In
a statement, of which, the Baghdad Post, received a copy, he added that the
militant was arrested in the district of Ma'moun during an operation by Nineveh
Police Command based on intelligence information.He
was a member of the group's so-called Jund Diwan, Maan added.The
ISIS was declared fully defeated in Iraq in late 2017, while the group's
sleeper cells have so far continued to pose a threat to the security forces and
civilians in the country.
Iraqi
Interior Ministry Spokesperson Saad Maan said on Monday that an ISIS terrorist was
arrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul.
In
a statement, of which, the Baghdad Post, received a copy, he added that the
militant was arrested in the district of Ma'moun during an operation by Nineveh
Police Command based on intelligence information.He
was a member of the group's so-called Jund Diwan, Maan added.The
ISIS was declared fully defeated in Iraq in late 2017, while the group's
sleeper cells have so far continued to pose a threat to the security forces and
civilians in the country.