ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

2019/09/30 | 11:25
Iraqi

Iraqi

Interior Ministry Spokesperson Saad Maan said on Monday that an ISIS terrorist was

arrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul.



In

a statement, of which, the Baghdad Post, received a copy, he added that the

militant was arrested in the district of Ma'moun during an operation by Nineveh

Police Command based on intelligence information.He

was a member of the group's so-called Jund Diwan, Maan added.The

ISIS was declared fully defeated in Iraq in late 2017, while the group's

sleeper cells have so far continued to pose a threat to the security forces and

civilians in the country.





