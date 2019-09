Pentagon offers support, assistance to Iraq, KRG for additional 2 years

2019/09/30 | 12:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Consul in Erbil General Steven Fagin has delivered amemorandum of understanding (MoU) and joint work programs between the US and Ministryof Peshmerga.According to the MoU, the Pentagon extends its support and assistanceto Iraq and the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) for the next two years.Steven was received by Minister of Peshmerga Affairs ShoreshIsmail in Erbil.During the meeting, the US Consul General announced the Pentagon'sdecision to provide support to Iraq and the KRG, adding "The United Statessupports the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces as part of the Iraqi defensesystem."On his part, Shoresh hailed the US efforts in helping Peshmergaforces in combating terrorism and terrorists in the region.