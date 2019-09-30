عربي | كوردى


Pentagon offers support, assistance to Iraq, KRG for additional 2 years

2019/09/30 | 12:00
US Consul in Erbil General Steven Fagin has delivered a

memorandum of understanding (MoU) and joint work programs between the US and Ministry

of Peshmerga.



According to the MoU, the Pentagon extends its support and assistance

to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) for the next two years.



Steven was received by Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh

Ismail in Erbil.During the meeting, the US Consul General announced the Pentagon's

decision to provide support to Iraq and the KRG, adding "The United States

supports the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces as part of the Iraqi defense

system."On his part, Shoresh hailed the US efforts in helping Peshmerga

forces in combating terrorism and terrorists in the region.





