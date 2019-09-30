Iraqi civilian killed in armed attack in eastern Baghdad

2019/09/30 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iraqi civilian was killed in an armed attack in the Iraqi
capital Baghdad, said a source in the Iraqi police on Monday.Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a civilian leading to his
immediate death in eastern Baghdad, the Baghdad Post quoted the source as
saying.Security forces combed the scene of the incident, while the
body of the dead was transferred to the forensic medicine department.
