Iraqi civilian killed in armed attack in eastern Baghdad

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An Iraqi civilian was killed in an armed attack in the Iraqicapital Baghdad, said a source in the Iraqi police on Monday.Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a civilian leading to hisimmediate death in eastern Baghdad, the Baghdad Post quoted the source assaying.Security forces combed the scene of the incident, while thebody of the dead was transferred to the forensic medicine department.