عربي | كوردى


Iraqi civilian killed in armed attack in eastern Baghdad

Iraqi civilian killed in armed attack in eastern Baghdad
2019/09/30 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An Iraqi civilian was killed in an armed attack in the Iraqi

capital Baghdad, said a source in the Iraqi police on Monday.Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a civilian leading to his

immediate death in eastern Baghdad, the Baghdad Post quoted the source as

saying.Security forces combed the scene of the incident, while the

body of the dead was transferred to the forensic medicine department.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW