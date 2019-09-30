Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi CP warns of Iran escalation, says he prefers political solution

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one, Al-Arabiya reported.Speaking to the CBS program “60 Minutes,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he agreed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the September 14 attacks, which damaged the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply, were an act of war by Iran.“If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests,” the crown prince said.“Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes.”But he said he preferred a peaceful resolution because a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy.The United States, European powers, and Saudi Arabia have blamed the attacks on Iran. Tehran has denied any involvement. Instead, the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility.“The political and peaceful solution is much better than the military one,” he said.The crown prince also said US President Donald Trump should meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to craft a new deal on Tehran’s nuclear program and influence across the Middle East.“This is what President Trump is asking for, this is what we all ask for. However, it is the Iranians who don’t want to sit at the table,” he told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell on “60 Minutes”.The crown prince also repeated a Saudi call for Iran to halt its support for Houthi forces in Yemen and said he was open to “all initiatives for a political solution” to end the war there.