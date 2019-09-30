Details of Al-Halboosi visit to Diyala

2019/09/30 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Iraqi News Agency - INA release the details of the visit of the Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi to Diyala.1- Supporting the security forces in many aspects by cooperating with security ministries and increase the forces in addition to filling the gaps and installing cameras.2- Agreeing on finishing the case of the return of the IDPs and treat all different problems according to a national vision qnd working on achieving reconstruction.3- Agreeing on treating the Road of Death in Diyala and Kirkuk-Baghdad road that the Ministry of Housing adopted to fund the project of rehabilitating and developing to reduce the caees of accidents.4- Agreeing to treat the case of kidnapped and missing and guarantee the rights of their parents.
INA - BAGHDAD
Iraqi News Agency - INA release the details of the visit of the Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi to Diyala.1- Supporting the security forces in many aspects by cooperating with security ministries and increase the forces in addition to filling the gaps and installing cameras.2- Agreeing on finishing the case of the return of the IDPs and treat all different problems according to a national vision qnd working on achieving reconstruction.3- Agreeing on treating the Road of Death in Diyala and Kirkuk-Baghdad road that the Ministry of Housing adopted to fund the project of rehabilitating and developing to reduce the caees of accidents.4- Agreeing to treat the case of kidnapped and missing and guarantee the rights of their parents.