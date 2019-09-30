Home › INA › Central Bank Directs Other Banks to Extend Services via Mobile Phones

Central Bank Directs Other Banks to Extend Services via Mobile Phones

2019/09/30 | 16:05



INA, Baghdad-







The Central Bank of Iraq directed on Monday other banks to extend their services via mobile phones.







A statement by the Central Bank, a copy of which received by INA, explained that ‘for the purpose of improving digital bank services, and to ensure that smooth services be easily accessible by various community levels, the Central Bank called on all licensed banks to introduce the Mobile Banking App. in order to facilitate bank services for clients and ensure providing Protection and Privacy for them.’







‘This service is to be launched shortly after the issuance of directions by this bank’ the Central Bank concluded.



















