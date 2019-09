KSA sent messages to Iran's president: gov’t spox

2019/09/30 | 16:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received a letter from theKingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) delivered to him by the president of one of thecountries, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.He announced his country’s readiness to engage into talksonce Saudi Arabia alters its behavior and stops war in Yemen.Rabiei did not giveany information on what the messages contained.In a press conference on Monday, Rabiei stressed the need to reacha ceasefire in Yemen, pointing out that Tehran is ready to contribute in achievingthis.In another context, the spokesman held New York responsiblefor Iran’s failure to hold any dialogues on the sidelines of the United NationsGeneral Assembly, pointing out that Rouhani was ready to hold a meeting withTrump, but the latter did not want to do so and insisted in keeping sanctionsagainst Tehran.He added that Rouhani was so close to reach a solution in NewYork, but the US administration prevented this, stressing that Iran will notnegotiate under US pressure.Rabiei confirmed that Washington is eager to hold dialoguewith Tehran, but the former’s behavior does not indicate its intention to buildconfidence collapsed since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.He called on Britain, France and Germany to provide evidenceproving their allegations over accusing Iran of launching recent attack onSaudi’s Aramco, adding that Tehran is ready to hold peace negotiations in theStrait of Hormuz.The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced today that it willprovide details of the peace plan in the Strait of Hormuz to all Iraq and Gulfcountries