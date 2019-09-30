KSA sent messages to Iran's president: gov’t spox

2019/09/30 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received a letter from the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) delivered to him by the president of one of the
countries, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.
He announced his country’s readiness to engage into talks
once Saudi Arabia alters its behavior and stops war in Yemen.
Rabiei did not give
any information on what the messages contained.In a press conference on Monday, Rabiei stressed the need to reach
a ceasefire in Yemen, pointing out that Tehran is ready to contribute in achieving
this.In another context, the spokesman held New York responsible
for Iran’s failure to hold any dialogues on the sidelines of the United Nations
General Assembly, pointing out that Rouhani was ready to hold a meeting with
Trump, but the latter did not want to do so and insisted in keeping sanctions
against Tehran.He added that Rouhani was so close to reach a solution in New
York, but the US administration prevented this, stressing that Iran will not
negotiate under US pressure.Rabiei confirmed that Washington is eager to hold dialogue
with Tehran, but the former’s behavior does not indicate its intention to build
confidence collapsed since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.He called on Britain, France and Germany to provide evidence
proving their allegations over accusing Iran of launching recent attack on
Saudi’s Aramco, adding that Tehran is ready to hold peace negotiations in the
Strait of Hormuz.The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced today that it will
provide details of the peace plan in the Strait of Hormuz to all Iraq and Gulf
countries
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) delivered to him by the president of one of the
countries, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.
He announced his country’s readiness to engage into talks
once Saudi Arabia alters its behavior and stops war in Yemen.
Rabiei did not give
any information on what the messages contained.In a press conference on Monday, Rabiei stressed the need to reach
a ceasefire in Yemen, pointing out that Tehran is ready to contribute in achieving
this.In another context, the spokesman held New York responsible
for Iran’s failure to hold any dialogues on the sidelines of the United Nations
General Assembly, pointing out that Rouhani was ready to hold a meeting with
Trump, but the latter did not want to do so and insisted in keeping sanctions
against Tehran.He added that Rouhani was so close to reach a solution in New
York, but the US administration prevented this, stressing that Iran will not
negotiate under US pressure.Rabiei confirmed that Washington is eager to hold dialogue
with Tehran, but the former’s behavior does not indicate its intention to build
confidence collapsed since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.He called on Britain, France and Germany to provide evidence
proving their allegations over accusing Iran of launching recent attack on
Saudi’s Aramco, adding that Tehran is ready to hold peace negotiations in the
Strait of Hormuz.The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced today that it will
provide details of the peace plan in the Strait of Hormuz to all Iraq and Gulf
countries