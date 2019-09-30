عربي | كوردى


KSA sent messages to Iran's president: gov’t spox

2019/09/30 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received a letter from the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) delivered to him by the president of one of the

countries, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.



He announced his country’s readiness to engage into talks

once Saudi Arabia alters its behavior and stops war in Yemen.



 Rabiei did not give

any information on what the messages contained.In a press conference on Monday, Rabiei stressed the need to reach

a ceasefire in Yemen, pointing out that Tehran is ready to contribute in achieving

this.In another context, the spokesman held New York responsible

for Iran’s failure to hold any dialogues on the sidelines of the United Nations

General Assembly, pointing out that Rouhani was ready to hold a meeting with

Trump, but the latter did not want to do so and insisted in keeping sanctions

against Tehran.He added that Rouhani was so close to reach a solution in New

York, but the US administration prevented this, stressing that Iran will not

negotiate under US pressure.Rabiei confirmed that Washington is eager to hold dialogue

with Tehran, but the former’s behavior does not indicate its intention to build

confidence collapsed since its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.He called on Britain, France and Germany to provide evidence

proving their allegations over accusing Iran of launching recent attack on

Saudi’s Aramco, adding that Tehran is ready to hold peace negotiations in the

Strait of Hormuz.The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced today that it will

provide details of the peace plan in the Strait of Hormuz to all Iraq and Gulf

countries

