Hundreds of foreign, local companies participate in 13th Erbil Trade Fair

2019/09/30 | 16:40
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani opens the 13th Erbil International Trade Fair, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) priorities in boosting trade and economy in the region.
Prime Minister Barzani’s speech came during the opening of 13th Erbil International Trade Fair.
“I am delighted that we are all gathered here today for this important event,” he said. “I hope this event is the first step to increasing trade between the Kurdistan Region and the rest of the world.”
The Kurdish leader underlined the significance of the exhibition, which included over 300 companies from 24 different countries around the world.
He emphasized the KRG’s agenda to bolster and diversify the Kurdistan Region’s economy and hoped the fair would be an opportunity to strengthen relations between local and foreign businesses.
Many local and foreign officials, as well as businesspersons and investors from the Kurdistan Region and abroad, attended the event.
Prime Minister Barzani affirmed the autonomous Kurdish government’s commitment to support and facilitate foreign and local investors and entrepreneurs who want to invest in the Kurdistan Region.
He also updated the attendees on the government’s progress on financial reform and economic diversification. Barzani noted that the Kurdistan Region is open to investors from across the globe and wants to become an international trade center in the region.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
