Qaim border crossing, between Iraq, Syria, reopened

2019/09/30 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi government has reopened al-Qaim border crossing, which links between Iraq and Syria.
In a statement, the border crossing authority said the facility was officially reopened for trade and to travelers.
Kazim Mohammed al-Uqabi, said in remarks on Friday that the crossing would “be used to cross between the two countries as well as develop trade and the exchange of goods.”
He also hoped the move would help “further develop ties between Iraq and Syria.”
Iraq and Syria have three official border crossings with different names on both sides, all of which were closed in 2014.
