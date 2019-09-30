Home › Baghdad Post › Four ministers to be questioned by parliament over different charges: MP

Four ministers to be questioned by parliament over different charges: MP

2019/09/30 | 18:25



In remarks, MP Jawdat said the coming parliamentary sessions will witness questioning of four ministers over different charges of poor management, administrative and financial corruption.



Ministers of oil, finance, agriculture and industry are the ministers who will be questioned, Jawdat added.



Other ministers, according to Jawdat, will be also questioned later.



