Senior Kurdistan Region leaders discuss Erbil-Athens relations with Greek Ambassador to Iraq

2019/09/30 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Political developments and economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Greece led discussions in separate meetings between the Greek Ambassador to Iraq and senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) leaders.
Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Kontovounesios met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani a day earlier.
In the meeting with Kontovounesios, President Barzani expressed the autonomous Kurdish region’s readiness “to provide all facilities to investors and the operation of Greek capital in the Kurdistan Region,” a statement from the president’s press office read.
President Barzani also highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s desire to develop its relations with Greece, and praised the “prominent role of the Greek Consulate General in Erbil in developing relations.”
“The two sides discussed the upcoming visit of the Greek Foreign Minister to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region accompanied by an economic and commercial delegation,” and “the importance of direct flights between Erbil and Athens,” the statement concluded.
