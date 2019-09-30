3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

2019/09/30 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three
people were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.
The
Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m.,
according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
First
responders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse,
authorities said.
Several
people in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway was
closed after the crash.
The
identities of the victims have not been released.
The
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have
been notified.
