3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

2019/09/30 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three

people were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.



The

Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m.,

according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.



First

responders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse,

authorities said.



Several

people in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway was

closed after the crash.



The

identities of the victims have not been released.



The

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have

been notified.

