3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

2019/09/30 | 20:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Threepeople were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.TheCessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m.,according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.Firstresponders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse,authorities said.Severalpeople in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway wasclosed after the crash.Theidentities of the victims have not been released.TheFederal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board havebeen notified.