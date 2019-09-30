Home › Baghdad Post › 3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

2019/09/30 | 20:45



people were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.







The



Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m.,



according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.







First



responders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse,



authorities said.







Several



people in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway was



closed after the crash.







The



identities of the victims have not been released.







The



Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have



been notified.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Threepeople were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.TheCessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m.,according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.Firstresponders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse,authorities said.Severalpeople in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway wasclosed after the crash.Theidentities of the victims have not been released.TheFederal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board havebeen notified.