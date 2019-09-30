Dens of ISIS elements, leaders at Saladin, Diyala destroyed

2019/09/30 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A security source confirmed on Monday, the bombing of seven dens of terrorist ISIS between the provinces of Saladin and Diyala.The source said in a press statement, that the warplanes carried out air strikes for targets and dens estimated at 7 in the regions and valleys on Saladin`s borders from the province of Diyala."The available information indicates that a central meeting of important elements and leaders of ISIS was being held inside one of those dens," the source added.He pointed out the border evil triangle "in reference to the areas of Mtaibijp", between Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala, became secured. The terrorist ISIS cells which have been hiding in it were eliminated.
