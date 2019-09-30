Suspects of terrorism, drug crimes arrested in Baghdad

2019/09/30 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Security forces arrested a number of suspects of terrorism and drug crimes and 75 foreigners who violated the conditions of residence in Baghdad.A statement issued by the Baghdad Operations Command said that the security forces in the Baghdad Operations Command carried out a search and inspection duty in the Rahmaniyah area of Shula.During their inspection, they arrested a suspect in possession of narcotics and illegal drugs and seized a range of weapons and equipment in his possession. During this period, they arrested three suspects accused of terrorism, six accused of promoting narcotics and 75 violators of residency conditions of different nationalities.
