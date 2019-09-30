Nouri: Parliament to question Anti-Corruption Council

2019/09/30 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
MP Bahaa al-Nouri said on Monday: "The parliament is going to question the Anti-Corruption Council during the next phase."Nouri said in a press statement, "Parliament is in the process of hosting the President of the Anti-Corruption Council, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the Prime Minister and the rest of its members to talk about their achievements since its inception until now."He added, "The Anti-Corruption Council most notable achievements are the exchange of accusations between MP Alia Nassif and member of the Council Jamal al-Asadi, and they did not arrest the corrupt or referred to the courts or an official behind bars."
