VIDEO: 7th annual Diyarbakir Book Fair includes books by 22 Kurdish authors

2019/09/30 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Among the thousands of books on display and for sale are 22 written by Kurdish authors. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The seventh annual book fair in Diyarbakir opened its doors to visitors on Saturday.
According to the organizers of the fair, 24,273 people visited during the first day, and that number rose to over 50,000 by the second day.
Among the thousands of books on display and for sale are 22 written by Kurdish authors.
Those who attended the fair, and the author’s whose books were included, believe such events will help push forward the recognition of the Kurdish language in Turkey.
“Kurds here [in Turkey] are deprived of their mother tongue. Many complain about this and want to learn the language and teach their kids as well, Bahoz Baron, a Kurdish author, told Kurdistan 24. “We are paving the way [with such events] for those who want to learn Kurdish.”
Some of the visitors at the fair said the responsibility lies on the shoulders of politicians and diplomats who should continue to work on behalf of the Kurdish nation.
“Kurds everywhere should defend their language; not only authors and readers but especially politicians,” Reshe, who attended the fair, told Kurdistan 24.
Other attendees said they came to the book fair to buy books and improve their Kurdish.
“I call on young Kurds, and those who enjoy reading not to forget their mother tongue and to do their best to learn it,” Eylem Suleymanoglu, an attendee stated.
The book fair began on Sept. 28 and will go on until Oct. 6. This is the first time the event will be held for nine days.
(Additional reporting by Mahay Yuksel)
