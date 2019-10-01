Home › Baghdad Post › 50 arrested, one killed as ISIS-motivated riot occurs in Syria’s al-Hol camp

50 arrested, one killed as ISIS-motivated riot occurs in Syria’s al-Hol camp

2019/10/01 | 00:15



On Twitter, Mustafa Bali, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) press office, wrote that the situation at al-Hol “is deteriorating sharply.”



Bali suggested that ISIS “militants have stepped up their regrouping efforts through women in the camp,” warning the development would be “dangerous in the future unless governments take responsibility for their citizens.”



Security forces at the camp allegedly received information that the women accused of ISIS membership were attempting to establish courts in the foreigner section of the al-Hol camp, according to the local media.



One woman was killed, while others were injured as riot occurred when security intervened.



