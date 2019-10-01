Al-Halboosi and Kuwait ambassador to Iraq discuss Parliament coordination in international events

2019/10/01 | 09:25
INA - BAGHDAD
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed Al-Halboosi and Kuwait Ambassador to Iraq Salim al-Zmanan discussed activating the Parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two countries during the international events of mutual interests.Both also have discussed the means of IDPs return to their homelands in the recaptured areas and achieving stability.
