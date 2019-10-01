MOT: Over 158 IDPs return from Turkey to their homelands

2019/10/01 | 09:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Ministry of Transportation - MOT announces that over 158 IDPs returned from Turkey to their homelands.The IDPs were in Turkish provinces and returned across Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing port, the Ministry stated.Transporting the IDPs is still ongoing from Turkey and other countries according to the plans and times that were agreed on by cooperation between Ministry of Migration and Displaced with other concerned authorities as well.
