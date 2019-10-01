Home › Baghdad Post › Pentagon to extend aid to Peshmerga, Iraqi military for two more years: Consul

2019/10/01 | 10:45



The U.S. Pentagon has decided resuming its aid to Iraq and Kurdistan region for two more years, a statement by the Kurdish Peshmerga Ministry quoted the Consul General in Erbil Steven Fagin.



During a meeting on Sunday with Peshmerga Minister Shoresh Ismail, Fagin said that the United States supports the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga as part of the Iraqi defense system.



Fagin also expressed hopes for being an important factor between Erbil and Baghdad to boost the bilateral ties and resolve the disputes between them.Meanwhile, Ismail hailed the efforts by the U.S. government and troops, which assisted the Peshmerga in confronting the terrorism in the region.











