Hashd raid commander’s HQ for vowing to avenge novelist Mushthoub’s death

2019/02/08 | 13:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — Hashd al-Shaabi arrested one of its own commanders who had called for retribution following the recent slaying of his cousin, author Alaa Mushthoub.People in black cars without license plates raided the headquarters of the Abo al-Fadhl al-Abbas Brigade on Thursday night, a source told Rudaw, rounding up its general secretary and all the individuals present.The Hashd's Security Directorate soon responded, announcing it had detained Aws al-Khafaji, the secretary-general of the Abo al-Fadhl al-Abbas Brigade, and closed four “fake” Hashd bases in Baghdad’s Karrada.“This measure was instated following a meeting between the security [directorate] of Hashd with the al-Karrada municipality and the security forces so as to close bases pretending to be affiliated with Hashd al-Shaabi,” added the Hashd statement.When the brigade's office was closed, people inside protested.“Thus, disciplinary measures were taken against them,” added Hashd.Khafaji is a prominent Shiite cleric and politician. He claimed some Shiite militias had killed his cousin, the prominent Iraqi novelist Alaa Mushthoub who was slain in Karbala on Saturday.Khafaji was a Sadrist but in 2012, he established his brigade, a unit within the Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi that has fought also in Syria to prop up President Bashar al-Assad.Khafaji was known for his criticism of Iran and its interference in Iraqi affairs, even writing that Iraq would do better and be stronger if Iran is weaker."Our defense of Iraq can't be used to justify our defense of Iran. This controversy has made people lost their trust in us," said Khafaji in an interview with Iraqi media.Within the Hashd al-Shaabi there are some commanders who reject Iranian influence and are publicly ultra-nationalist. Others have loyalty and are propped up by the Islamic Republic.Khafaji called for retribution for the blood of his slain kin, saying no one could silence the “voice of truth." “Those who spilled forbidden blood on the forbidden soil [of Karbala] to silence the voice of the truth won’t be left or unattended to,” said Khafaji in a video.Justice in Iraq is often exacted by tribal blood feuds. By the fatwa of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite religious authority in Iraq, the Hashd al-Shaabi was formed to fight against ISIS.The group was eventually incorporated into the Iraqi defense apparatus by a parliament. The national security advisor heads the Hashd, but officially follows the orders of the Iraqi prime minister.However, the forces in reality operate independently and many are controlled by figures close to Iran.
Reporting by Halkawt Aziz
Photos from social media below show the offices of the Abo al-Fadhl al-Abbas Brigade which were raided on February 7, 2019.
