Rouhani says U.S. involved in agreement made In NY with Iran

2019/10/01 | 13:40



In remarks before leaving Tehran heading to Armenia on Monday, Rouhani described the P4+1 discussions in New York on September 25 as "a significant step and decisive action but stopped short of elaborating on it.



After President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, only four of the permanent members of the UN Security Council remained part of the agreement.



Nonetheless, Trump, for his part, has also explicitly affirmed that he would never agree to cancel the sanction as a precondition for a new round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.



