Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

2019/10/01 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi

military intelligence forces announced on Tuesday the capture of an ISIS terrorist

during a military operation in Anbar province.In

a press release carried by Iraqi website Ayn Al Iraq, the Iraqi Military

Intelligence Directorate said that its troops arrested an ISIS terrorist in

Ramadi district in Anbar.The

arrest of the ISIS militant was based on intelligence information, added the

directorate.The

militant took part in the fight against security forces during the group’s

three-year capture of vast swathes of Iraqi territories, the statement.Iraq

declared the collapse of ISSI territorial influence in November 2017 with the

recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the

group’s last bastion in Iraq.ISIS

declared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in

2014. A government campaign, backed by a U.S.-led international coalition and

paramilitary forces, was launched in 2016 to retake ISIS-held regions, managing

to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previously

proclaimed capital.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


