Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

2019/10/01 | 13:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqimilitary intelligence forces announced on Tuesday the capture of an ISIS terroristduring a military operation in Anbar province.Ina press release carried by Iraqi website Ayn Al Iraq, the Iraqi MilitaryIntelligence Directorate said that its troops arrested an ISIS terrorist inRamadi district in Anbar.Thearrest of the ISIS militant was based on intelligence information, added thedirectorate.Themilitant took part in the fight against security forces during the group’sthree-year capture of vast swathes of Iraqi territories, the statement.Iraqdeclared the collapse of ISSI territorial influence in November 2017 with therecapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was thegroup’s last bastion in Iraq.ISISdeclared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in2014. A government campaign, backed by a U.S.-led international coalition andparamilitary forces, was launched in 2016 to retake ISIS-held regions, managingto retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previouslyproclaimed capital.