Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

2019/10/01 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
military intelligence forces announced on Tuesday the capture of an ISIS terrorist
during a military operation in Anbar province.In
a press release carried by Iraqi website Ayn Al Iraq, the Iraqi Military
Intelligence Directorate said that its troops arrested an ISIS terrorist in
Ramadi district in Anbar.The
arrest of the ISIS militant was based on intelligence information, added the
directorate.The
militant took part in the fight against security forces during the group’s
three-year capture of vast swathes of Iraqi territories, the statement.Iraq
declared the collapse of ISSI territorial influence in November 2017 with the
recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the
group’s last bastion in Iraq.ISIS
declared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in
2014. A government campaign, backed by a U.S.-led international coalition and
paramilitary forces, was launched in 2016 to retake ISIS-held regions, managing
to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previously
proclaimed capital.
