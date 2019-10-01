PM's adviser: Abdulmahdi aims transform economy from rentier to diversified

2019/10/01 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad-INA
Abdulhussein Alhenein, PM's adviser, confirmed that Adel Abdulmahdi seeks to transform the economy from rentier to diversified one.
Government faces many obstacles and challenges, but it determined to overcome these issues, he said.
