PM's adviser: Abdulmahdi aims transform economy from rentier to diversified
2019/10/01 | 15:50
Baghdad-INA



Abdulhussein Alhenein, PM's adviser, confirmed that Adel Abdulmahdi seeks to transform the economy from rentier to diversified one.



Government faces many obstacles and challenges, but it determined to overcome these issues, he said.









