The Parliament Speaker meets the representative of UNAMI

2019/02/08 | 13:30
Mohammed Al Halbosi met on Thursday with the representative of the United Nations Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Mohamed Al-Najjar
During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation and support provided by the United Nations Mission to the Council of Representatives to carry out its legislative and oversight duties, especially in the adoption of laws that address the concerns of the Iraqi citizen and contribute in strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.
