Three civilians killed during protests in Baghdad

2019/10/01























Protesters gather on the republican bridge leading to green zone in Baghdad Oct. 1, 2019. (Photo : Iraqi Media)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three protesters died on Tuesday after Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) fired on demonstrators at the Liberation Square in Baghdad in an attempt to crack down on mass protests.



Thousands of Iraqis stormed the streets to demonstrate against ongoing corruption by the federal government.



Initial reports indicate that over 50 individuals were wounded and three civilians killed when protestors clashed with ISF.



Local media reports said there were casualties on both sides.



Security forces have blocked all routes to the Liberation square in Baghdad, using tear gas and water hoses to disperse the crowds. ISF also reportedly used live ammunition against civilians.











































Elsewhere on Tuesday, hundreds of activists and civilians filled the streets of both Dhi Qar and Al Diwaniyah governorates to demand better living conditions, adequate essential services, an end to unemployment, and efforts to fight political and economic corruption within governmental institutions.



Iraq has one of the world’s largest oil reserves and is the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).



However, the embattled Middle Eastern nation continues to rank high on Transparency International’s list for corruption, fraud, and mismanagement of state institutions, some of the most significant challenges facing the country since the fall of the former regime in 2003.



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany











