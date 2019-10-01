Home › Baghdad Post › IRGC Commander says road paved for "Iran's victory against enemies"

2019/10/01 | 22:10



Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Al-Quds Force, has said that "the road has been paved for Iran's victory over its enemies.”



During a national gathering of IRGC commanders, Soleimani said that "barriers are no longer effective against IRGC's might."



Soleimani also added that IRGC has proven to the world that U.S. forces are a "straw army.” His comment comes against the recent assessment by the prestigious Global Firepower Website which described the U.S. army as the world's most powerful armed force.



The United States, Saudi Arabia and European powers have accused Iran of being behind a destructive missile and drone attack on Saudi oil installations in September.











