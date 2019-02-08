Abdul Mahdi receives official invitation from El Sisi to visit Egypt

2019/02/08 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
PM Abdul Mahdi received Egyptian ambassador to Iraq Alaa Mousa who conveyed an official invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Egypt and promised to meet it as soon as possible.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Iraqi-Egyptian relations and means of developing them in all fields, as well as discussing developments in the region and issues of common concern.
Abdul-Mahdi expressed thanks to the Egyptian leadership and its supportive attitude to Iraq and its pride in the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples and his aspiration to increase cooperation in all fields.
