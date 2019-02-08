عربي | كوردى
Abdul Mahdi receives official invitation from El Sisi to visit Egypt
2019/02/08 | 13:30
Baghdad - INA

 Baghdad - INA



PM Abdul Mahdi received Egyptian ambassador to Iraq  Alaa Mousa  who conveyed an official invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Egypt and promised to meet it as soon as possible.



During the meeting, they reviewed the Iraqi-Egyptian relations and means of developing them in all fields, as well as discussing developments in the region and issues of common concern.



Abdul-Mahdi expressed thanks to the Egyptian leadership and its supportive attitude to Iraq and its pride in the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples and his aspiration to increase cooperation in all fields.











